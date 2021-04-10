Security officials crossed border to Elegu for talks

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

South Sudan top Security officialsincluding Chief of Defense Force yesterday crossed Nimule border to Elegu-Uganda to meet with the authorities and driver’s Union over the standoff.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone from Nimule, Emmanuel Kaman a senior clearing agent at the border said the security personnel crossed to Elegu-Uganda in the afternoon to have indoor meeting with the drivers’Union and Ugandan authorities.

“We have seen them crossing at 3pm to Elegu to meet the drivers and the District officials from Amuru District and the Ugandan security, “Kaman said.

Kaman revealed that the drivers had a meeting on Thursday before yesterday’s meeting with security team.

He said the drivers demanded compensation of the murdered truck drivers from South Sudan government.

“Well, on Thursday the drivers had a meeting in Elegu –Uganda urging the South Sudan government to compensate the killed drivers,” Kaman added.

He said the meeting between the forces were indoors and no one was allowed to participate except the drivers and the Ugandan authorities.

“Even we the senior clearing agents were not allowed to attend the meeting, “He disclosed.

The insecurity along Juba-Nimule road had resulted in the government deploying security forces on the road to deal with armed group terrorizing road users.