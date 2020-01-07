Security Officer Court hearing adjourned

By: Sheila Ponnie

The Court hearing of a National Security Officer accused of murdering his boss during duty hours has been adjourned due to lack of legal representation.

According to the Judges, the suspect who was yet to be identified has no lawyer to defend him during the prosecution process.

It was the first of its kind that a National Security court which was established last year to try National Security officers has come to effect.

Speaking to Journalists after adjournment, Director of Legal Affairs Security Directorate, Brig.Gen.Jalpan Obyec Nyawello said the case was adjourned to allow the suspect get legal presentation as required by law.

“The court has been adjoined because we want to make sure that the suspect has got his constitution rights and we don’t want to get in the details of the proceeding because it is the responsibility of the court,” said Obyec.

According to Obyec the Court has given the suspect duration of one week from the date of adjournment until Monday the 13th of January 2020.

“The accusation is about murder, using criminal force and murder by the accused against his superior officer. He shot his officer. It is a crime against the state and it is one of the crimes under the National Security Service,” he said.

The court was established by the Presidential order number 21 in 2019 to prosecute the members of National Security, those who violate the national security act and any laws and crimes against the state.

Brig. Gen. Obyec did not provide more details about the suspect, saying it would jeopardize the proceeding and the procedure that is ongoing at the moment.

He urged members of the public to file cases to the court of any member of the national security officers who violates citizens’ rights.