SECURITY MUST STAMP-OUT ALL HIGHWAY THUGS

The removal of illegal check-points along the Juba-Nimule highway was far overdue because a lot of damages have been done by those collecting taxes from unsuspecting members of the public and motorists. The cash collected end up in individual pockets which in itself is a crime punishable by the law of the land. So many past and present cases have gone un-punished. In some cases and the many ambushes and destruction of property along the highway have left many dead and others maimed for life. It has been almost the order of the day with many fearing to travel by road at any given time. Let us hope that this time the illegal roadblocks will remain permanently out of the highway and other parts of the country. The country has been assured of calm security situation, hopefully, including against the bandits who have been carrying out wanton killings of the innocent public and destroying their hard earned properties with some ending being displaced from their ancestral land. It should be made mandatory for regular highways and roads patrol to quell down cases of unknown gunmen and other thugs who have and continue to cause untold sufferings. The recent standoff with truck drivers which almost denied the supply to the country essential and basic commodities was caused by fear of the regular killings of their colleagues when delivering items across the Nimule border point. This and many others reported or unreported cases have ended up in the archive of investigations with perpetrators remaining at large while the families of the victims mourn their lost loved ones. The security should not be compromised and the organ must remain steadfast in articulating and performing their duties without fear or favour. They must put their feet down and stamp-out the menace on the roads.