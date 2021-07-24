SECURITY MONITORING BODY HAS NO FUNDS

Three years down the line, there is no indication when the unified forces will come into being. Parties to the peace agreement are not coming out publicly to say what is cooking in the kitchen or what is being hidden in the stores. The forces have been in the cantonments’ waiting to be graduated and deployed to the new units without any clear indication as to when this would happen. Some of them have to find new ways and means of survival since they have families and others who depend on them for all the basics. Some of the soldiers who have been waiting for the finals, have resorted even into burning charcoals in the nearby forests. This exercise has to be done to salvage the situation and ensure that the unified forces were graduated and in place to take their responsibilities of protecting the country under the mandatory oath of service to the nation. It is not befitting to learn that the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) with mandate to monitor the security arrangements seemto cry foul that the institution was broke and for the last three months had not paid its employees due to the facts that some member countries had not met their obligations by paying their required contribution to the existence of the institution except only one country, South Sudan which had taken it upon the nation to pay their locals. This bit is not anywhere in the mandate agreement and was being done on humanitarian ground. There should be a sense of commitment and obligations for the member states to meet their side of the bargain instead of living part of the problems to one country. The member states should come out clean by doing what they promised and undertook to do to peace monitor body.