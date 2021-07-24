jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 24th, 2021
Editorial

SECURITY MONITORING BODY HAS NO FUNDS

Three years down the line, there is no indication when the unified forces will come into being. Parties to the peace agreement are not coming out publicly to say what is cooking in the kitchen or what is being hidden in the stores. The forces have been in the cantonments’ waiting to be graduated and deployed to the new units without any clear indication as to when this would happen. Some of them have to find new ways and means of survival since they have families and others who depend on them for all the basics. Some of the soldiers who have been waiting for the finals, have resorted even into burning charcoals in the nearby forests. This exercise has to be done to salvage the situation and ensure that the unified forces were graduated and in place to take their responsibilities of protecting the country under the mandatory oath of service to the nation. It is not befitting to learn that the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) with mandate to monitor the security arrangements seemto cry foul that the institution was broke and for the last three months had not paid its employees due to the facts that some member countries had not met their obligations by paying their required contribution to the existence of the institution except only one country, South Sudan which had taken it upon the nation to pay their locals. This bit is not anywhere in the mandate agreement and was being done on humanitarian ground. There should be a sense of commitment and obligations for the member states to meet their side of the bargain instead of living part of the problems to one country. The member states should come out clean by doing what they promised and undertook to do to peace monitor body.

Editorial

FRANCIS GITHUI MUHINDI

Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Allow me to take this opportunity to join those friends and relatives who are condoling with the family of the late Human Resource Guru, Francis Githui Muhindi. I met and came to know the late in the early 80s when l joined the Standard Newspapers in Nairobi as a junior reporter. He was the General Manager while the current Cabinet Secretary of Health Mutahi Kagwe was the Commercial Manager. Growing through the rank we became a formidable force with the Editor in Chief...
Editorial

FROM USA WITH LOVE

Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo During our teenage days, l became a bookworm and, in the process, l came across a novel by one of the prominent authors of that time James Hardly Chase in one of his books titled No Orchid for Miss Blandish, then another one by Ian Fleming or James Bond, From Russia with love. Pardon me, please. I would be saying the same from America with love. You see the Biden administration has decided to give Africa the whole continent, a whopping 25 million...
Editorial

TOMBURA VIOLENCE CREATING UGLY FACE IN THE STATE

The violence in Tumbura or any other part of the country cannot be allowed to continue without any resolve. It is becoming obvious that the on-going inter communal conflict in the area is agitated by political ambition from some people within the Western Equatoria State. Reasons to cause chaos and confusion on the administration of justice. That the main suspect had been arrested with weapons from Juba speaks volume. The suspect had earlier flown to the capital city for what nobody knows only to return by road carrying guns and...
