Security improves along Juba, Yei road

By Bida Elly David

The security situation along Juba, Yei road finally recovered after continuous attacks of civilians and business people over the past weeks leading to the bereavement of many.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone last Wednesday, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, the commissioner of Yei River County said, the road annexing Juba to Yei has finally improved after being crippled by series of attacks leading to murder of many civilians, traders and government army members.

‘’Over the past weeks, Juba Yei road was crippled by number of attacks and robbery against traders, civilians and government officials making it impassable. From the past one month now, the road has recuperated from the attacks since no cases have been registered,’’ He said.

Furthermore, he reiterated that much infrastructural concern was needed to expand Yei Kaya road to empower tranquil movement of goods from Uganda to Yei and to the Capital Juba as well.

‘’The national government in conjunction with the state should capitalize much efforts to guarantee that Yei Kaya road is revamped to ease imports and export of goods,’’ He said.

However, Cyrus added that locals in Yei had produced variety of commodities for both commercial and subsistence use,but due to fear, they were unable to export them to Juba.