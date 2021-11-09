jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
National News

Security forces gun down notorious armed criminal in Lakes

By Mabor Riak

Police authorities in Lakes State confirmed that security forces killed notorious armed criminal where community decry over looting of properties along the main road and killed many people in Lakes State.

On Sunday, police reported that security forces clashed with the notorious armed criminal identified as Panther Makurin Amet village of Aluak-luak Payam.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Police Spokesperson in Lakes State, Maj Elijah Mabor Makuac said that two people were reported dead including a most wanted notorious armed youth Panther Makur.

He added that the clashes between the security forces and the notorious occurred in Amet village where he was intercepted and another wanted criminal managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the Director of Criminal Investigation Department in Aluak-luak Payam of Yirol West County, Majok Marial said the notorious armed youth started to attack and shot at security forces before he was killed in clashes.

“We have information that one of the woman was also shot dead and her 7-year-old son was wounded in a crossfire during the clashes between security forces and the notorious armed youth,”

He added that this notorious armed youth was a son of a woman who hanged herself to death last month in the military barracks due to his son’s crimes. 

