Security disrupted SPLM- IO meeting in N Bhar el Ghazal

By Yiep Joseph

An ongoing meeting of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in opposition (SPLM) IO was disrupted on Tuesday by officials alleged to be from the state security unitin Northern BharElghazal.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Angelina Aweng Ibrahim the Chairperson of SPLM- IO party in Northern Bhar el Ghazal state revealed that state security unit stormed, closed and dispersed SPLM- IO officials in South Sudan Hotel in Aweil.

“There was a meeting for all the SPLM-IO officials organized for Tuesday in South Sudan hotel, we had all the necessary documents to conduct the meeting unfortunately, the security who claimed to have been sent from above stormed our meeting, dispersed all of us and when the incident happened, I went to the deputy governor who coupled as acting governor Tong Lual who told me that he was not aware and promised to talk with the security,”said Angelina.

She revealed that the deputy governor promised to address the issue.

She called on SPLM- IG to respect their counterpart the IO in order to implement the peace agreement because she was suspecting that the meeting was interrupted and stopped from commencing by the opposition of her party.

Meanwhile Edmund Yakani the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) condemned the move taken by the security in Aweil and called for the unity of all the parties in order to bring peace to the citizens.

He cautioned that intimidating other parties and disrupting their meeting was unacceptable since theywere partners in the agreement and there was need to let them interact among themselves.

“In particular, I will say it is a bad practice, wecannot control parties not to have freedom of assembly and association yet they are partners to the agreement” Yakani said.

He called on the government to embrace the culture of political freedom and allow other parties to enjoy this freedom without restrictions.

He said the spirit for the implementation of the peace agreement was to start with respect among the parties.

However, effort to contact the Northern Bhar el State Officials from the SPLM in Government failed during press time.