jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 19th, 2021
HomeNewsSECURITY-Burst international drug ring
News

SECURITY-Burst international drug ring

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By WekAtakKacjang

Security forces in Juba have cracked down some ring leaders of the international hard drug smuggling syndicate who had criss-crossed their way from other countries and were allegedly en-route to Libya.

Thearrested are fourforeigners and one South Sudanese lady.

According to Police,the suspects came from Nigeria, Liberia through Kenya, Ugandaand South Sudan.

Speaking to thepress yesterday, the Head of State Legal Administration and Public Prosecution, SabriWaniLadu said the five suspects were arrested in Juba International Airport last year as they were about to transfer the drugs to other countries through Juba International airport.

“The five suspects were two Nigerian nationals, two Kenyans and one South Sudanese (lady), they werearrested on 3rd November last year 2020.“There are some big people who are behind the ring who have not been apprehended yet but the investigation still ongoing,” Wani said.

He added that the criminals wanted to used South Sudan as a route to smuggle the drugs to a destination of their choice.

However, the Director for Public Prosecution Deng Achuil said they were informed by Head of Legal Public Prosecution inNorthern Division and the Police Commissioner that theinvestigation of the five drugsdealers had been finalized.

“These drugs that are smuggled through South Sudan arehighly technical and concealed in 26 containers. The law enforcement agencies said drugs concealed withinthecontainers from the neighboring countries were categorized under the international crime.Our law does not allow this kind of crime.

He called on the public, law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities to joint hand together by giving information about criminals in the country.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Six covid-19 patients escaped from Yirol Hospital

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Six Covid-19 patients on Tuesday escaped from Yirol Hospital, authorities at the Health Centre said. According to the report from the hospital, two cases were confirmed on Tuesday bringing the total to 46, while one escapee died on Wednesday as the relatives tried to seek for traditionaltreatment in the village. “There are three reasons which made these people with Coronavirus escape. One is denial to leave the  hospital. Secondly, those tested positive the fear stigma because it has become like HIV,” said Dr.JohnMabor. He said out...
error: Content is protected !!