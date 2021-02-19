SECURITY-Burst international drug ring

By WekAtakKacjang

Security forces in Juba have cracked down some ring leaders of the international hard drug smuggling syndicate who had criss-crossed their way from other countries and were allegedly en-route to Libya.

Thearrested are fourforeigners and one South Sudanese lady.

According to Police,the suspects came from Nigeria, Liberia through Kenya, Ugandaand South Sudan.

Speaking to thepress yesterday, the Head of State Legal Administration and Public Prosecution, SabriWaniLadu said the five suspects were arrested in Juba International Airport last year as they were about to transfer the drugs to other countries through Juba International airport.

“The five suspects were two Nigerian nationals, two Kenyans and one South Sudanese (lady), they werearrested on 3rd November last year 2020.“There are some big people who are behind the ring who have not been apprehended yet but the investigation still ongoing,” Wani said.

He added that the criminals wanted to used South Sudan as a route to smuggle the drugs to a destination of their choice.

However, the Director for Public Prosecution Deng Achuil said they were informed by Head of Legal Public Prosecution inNorthern Division and the Police Commissioner that theinvestigation of the five drugsdealers had been finalized.

“These drugs that are smuggled through South Sudan arehighly technical and concealed in 26 containers. The law enforcement agencies said drugs concealed withinthecontainers from the neighboring countries were categorized under the international crime.Our law does not allow this kind of crime.

He called on the public, law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities to joint hand together by giving information about criminals in the country.