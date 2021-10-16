Security apparatus handed over embezzled drugs

By Baraka John

Security agencies in Yambio have confiscated government owned medicines and handed them back to the State Ministry of Health in Western Equatoria after ceasing the medicines from private clinics owners.

Yesterday, State national security office in Yambio launched crackdown on private clinics in Yambio after learning private clinics were selling government medicines which were embezzled from the state pharmaceutical department. The agencies also confiscated expired drugs sold at private clinics and set them on fire.

The government intelligent agencies ceased 23 assorted medicines including “complex Vitamin B Inj 3 packages, 20 boxes of Amodiaquine tablets, 10 Boxes ofMalaria PF, 4 boxes of Aminophyline tablets, 27 packages UNFPA-FNUAP mixing with soaps 30 cartoons of Art esumate injection”.

Speaking to media at the hand over, the Director of Pharmaceutical at the State Ministry of Health in Western Equatoria State Mark Waiwai said that his Ministry would file the case against owners of clinics where the embezzled medicines were found.

“We are going to file a case against owners of the clinics where the medicines were found to know from them how they got these government medicines”. Waiwai said