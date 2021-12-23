Security apparatus finally nabbed the man murdered his wife in Gudele

By Bida Elly David

A man who recently killed his lactating wife and escaped in Hai Lokwilili areas of Gudele has been hunted down 52 miles along the Juba-Yei road after days of man hunt.

The fugitive identified by an anonymous source as John Lomorowasintercepted by security forces in Lainya County yesterday while moving towards Yei on ahijacked motorcycle.

“John Lomoro was arrested about 52 miles away from Juba towards Yei trying to escape from the crime he committed by shooting his wife on the forehead,” said Salah Henry, an eye witness close to the aggrieved family.

John Lomoro,said to be a police personnel shot his wife identified only as Umjuma who was breastfeeding in Hai-Lokwilili area of Gudele II and immediately fled on Monday.

It was unclear the reason he killed his wife asneighbours who spoke to Juba Monitor said the suspect was said to have been involved in a long-running dispute with his late wife.