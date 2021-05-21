jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 21st, 2021
News

Securiport organization donate IT equipment

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Securiport Organization has donated information Technology (IT) to Maridi Institute of Research and training to boost their capacity.

Yesterday,Securiport Organization donatedten (10) computers, ten (10) backups and one (1) printer to Maridi Institution to facilitate the work.

Speaking to media yesterday, the General Manager for Securiport Marc Raimbault said many youths areinterested to be trained on computers skills.

“As organization, it isimportant for themto train the youths on computer skills in the country in order to help them on development. We believe that computers skills training is very importanttoward development,”

He added that the ability to use a keyboard and mouse in computer are the most basic of all computer competencies. Employees must be confident in their typing abilities.

However, Maridi Institution Mr. Milton Severino said this donation has come timely since it will boost their capacity.

“The Institution thank Securiport organization for their support towards youths in the country.This donation will help us to conduct some research in order to dispatchresources economy in the country. I believe this donation will boost institution,”

He added that these days, computers are the tools for everyone to make the work easy because millions of people around the world benefit by using it.Computer has become very important nowadays because it is very much accurate, fast and can accomplish many tasks easily.

