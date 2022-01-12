Secondary school matron educates female students on dangers of early marriage

By Bida Elly David

Rejaf and Juba day Secondary school female matron and mentor yesterday deliberated on the dangers of early marriage to female students.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Marven Poni, the matron and a mentor, reiterated that in the community of today, ladies especially young schoolgirls have become victims of early marriage with a passive reciprocation of early school dropout resulting in heavy domestic loads as family responsibilities and culture decline their levels of reasoning capacity.

‘’In the Society of today, most young girls, especially those in secondary and upper primary schools are victims to early marriage resulting to early school dropout as well as the imposition of heavy domestic work, giving them no chance to go back for education’’ Poni reiterated

Furthermore, she pointed out that most men these days are only driven by sexual desires not knowing the consequences of their actions at the end of the time.

‘’I need to clearly state that most men these days have only been driven by the sexual desire not knowing the consequences of their actions at the end of the time’’

However, Poni jagged out that, according to the tentative research carried out on ladies, it was found that most married ladies in towns these days have returned back to their parent’s homes due to lack of responsibilities from the so-called husbands.

‘’The research results carried out by us the mothers these days show that most married ladies in towns these days have returned back to their parents’ homes along with their children due to lack of responsibilities from the so-called their husbands’’ Most men these days are driven by lust only to satisfy their needs’’ Poni stated.

Poni urged young girls, especially those studying to carefully watch their lives as far as their relationship statuses are concerned and put much effort to ensure that they complete their studies in a due cost of time such that at the end of the time, they would be able to stand firm when problems come their way in the future.