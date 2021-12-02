Secondary school celebrates girls’ club feast

By Bida Elly David

Juba Day Secondary School yesterday celebrated the annual girls’ club feast under the theme ‘Dignified Girls for a Dignified Nation

The celebration was attended by a several number of invited people that included the Central Equatoria State Ministry of Education, Save the Children Organisation, Secondary schools and others.

Speaking during the opening remarks, George Kenyi, the principal of Juba Day Secondary School cherished the leadership of the girls’ club for partaking such a delightful event marking a tread for encouraging girls at Secondary level.

He jagged out that, for girls to be exalted persons they should exert efforts to ensure that they were fortified with leadership skills through change.

Kenyi treasured all patriotic teachers for tirelessly working hard to embark their services to the students despite the low salary they earn.

‘’I appreciate the leadership of the Girls’ club for having organised such a beautiful initiative marking a footstep to promote them towards leadership. For you to be dignified at the theme for today’s occasion states, you should change from your passive habits to affirmative actions. Above all, my words of thanks go to my patriotic teachers who tirelessly work hard despite the low salary to impart the knowledge to the students,’’ he said

Furthermore, he urged girls to improve their academic performance through hard work since boys have been in the lead for the past years and expected to see leaders emerged among them.

“You should make sure that your academic performance improves through hard work since boys have been taking the lead over the past years and ensure that leaders come from you. I need to see doctors, teachers, lawyers and even presidents to come from you,’’ he lamented

However, James Caden, Child participation Coordinator from Save the Children appreciated the role played by the girls’ leadership in the school.

He promised that Save the Children would be ready to support all girls’ programs in the school.

Cadenexpressed that he was grateful to the girls for having organised the occasion inviting their colleagues to witness.

He added that Save the Children was ready to help you whenever necessary