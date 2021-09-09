Second phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Ministry of Health in partnership with Health Link and Yei County health department on Tuesday started Covid-19 second phase vaccination in Yei Civil Hospital.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday during the launching ceremony, Yei County Health Director Michael Lugala Nicholas said that they received 17,600 Jabs of AstraZeneca vaccine.

He added thatthe department extended 500 doses to Morobo County of Central Equatoria State.

“We received vaccines from Juba on Friday, a total of seventeen thousand six hundred doses. Out of these doses, we have given to Morobo county five hundred doses. We are trying to start the immunization today. We have completed the training of health workers and social mobilizers this morning, we are going to start the vaccination. According to my estimate, these doses will not be enough,” the health director complained.

Lugala added that the campaign would last for fifteen days within five outreach areas for vaccination in the county.

He stressed that the vaccine was safe and effective, cautioning people not listen to rumours.

“This campaign will run for fifteen days in Yei. We have static site in the hospital. All people who are in the town have to come to the hospital. Then we have a plan of five outreaches outside Yei town and this time, we are looking at Nyori refugee camp in Lasu, Mugwo, Goli, Morsak Tore, and pokula respectively. The team will work for five days. I want to assure you that the vaccines are safe. Things that are not good, the government and world health organization would not allow to be given to its people,” advised the county health director.

He urged those with critical health conditions to turn up for the vaccination to boost their bodies’ immunity.

Ogak Albin Peter,Central Equatoria Covid-19 response team officer calledupon the citizens in Yei to continue upholding Covid-19 preventive measures to reduce infection.

He mentioned that the second jab was taken at an interval of eight to twelve weeks after the first vaccination.

Albin reiterated Covid-19 was real and the only fight against it was by engaging in preventive measures and majorly taking the injection.