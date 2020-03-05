jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 5th, 2020
Editorial

SCREEN ALL VISITORS AT ENTRY POINTS AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

The government’s reaction to restrict Chinese entry in the country could be a positive step but should not be directed to the Chinese only. The restriction against the coronavirus should apply to all visitors and passengers in the main entry points to affirm their health status before being allowed to enter in the country. All those suspected should be quarantined and isolated in medical check-points until confirmed free from this dangerous virus. Other countries have taken steps to appropriately deal and prevent the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Health sounded the warning and told the Chinese wishing to visit the country to hold on until the situation on the ground in their country returned to normal. Under normal circumstance the ministry has every right to sound such warning. But this should not be seen as targeting only the Chinese because the virus outbreak originated from their country.  It is a precaution that should be taken at all costs to save lives and the country from being plunged into quagmire. China and other developed countries can afford to fight and protect their population because they have all possible man-power and resources to face such emergencies which this country might not have. These are some of the reasons that should make it mandatory to screen all visitors and passengers. Prevention is better than cure. The health of a nation and her people must be given top priorities at all times. If the Ministry of Health feels there is need to control and regulate the movement of people due to possible outbreak of the likes of coronavirus, then it must be done but not selectively. It has to be done in a way that reflect transparency and accountability without being seen as favouring a situation or being pushed to do so on matters of national interests.

