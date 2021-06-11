Schools told to adhere to covid-19 protocols

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Education stakeholders are calling on schools’ administrators in Yei County to adhere to the corona virus principles to avoid re-closure of learning institutions in the country.

This came after the statement of the national minister of education threatening to shut down schools which are not following the covid-19 protocols.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview in Yei, Bingo Bokilo Francis headteacher of Yei Day Secondary school encouraged his fellow head masters from other schools to practice the precautionary measures to contain the virus.

“I want to encourage my fellow head teachers from other schools to adhere to the covid-19 protocols so that our schools are not closed in Yei. It will not be good news if one school is closed because of not following the covid-19 precautionary measures,” he said.

Emmanuel Mambo Martinstudent of Yei Day Secondary School admitted that some students were not following the guidelines.

“I am very glad that the re-opening of the learning institutions has made students to resume after nearly fifteen months of closure due to the global covid-19 pandemic. We are very happy that learning is going on well and you can see in the compound all the covid-19 protocols are being followed,” Mr. Martin expressed.

Scovia Nancy Moses another student commented that most of the students in the school followed the protocols but said some few do not adhere to prevention measures.

“We students of Yei Day secondary School always put in practice the measures of covid-19, especially wearing the face mask in and outside the class and hand washing before entering the school compound,” Ms. Moses said.

Schools were closed in the country in march 2020 because of the global covid-19 pandemic and later re-opened on May 3rd 2021.

Leaders and parents in Yei have been calling on the government to re-open learning institutions after realizing that all school going children were getting spoiled because of redundancy.

Yei became the first in the country to announce re-opening of schools through county commissioner Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwa early May 2021.