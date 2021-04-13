Schools reopen in Yei

By Hassan Arun

Schools in Yei River County,Central Equatoria State have officially re-opened after one year’s closure due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday, Latio Emmanuel, the Yei Day Secondary School deputy headteacher for administration thanked the county administration for reopening theschools to rescue children from being spoiled.

Mr. Emmanuel said keeping schools closed has a lot of consequences especially students dropping out in big numbers.

He called on the government and none governmental organizations to provide schools with wash facilities and teachers’ incentives.

“We appreciate the efforts of the government to reopen schools because learners have stayed for long at home and this has consequences on them in terms of learning and dropping out. So, reopening schools is welcomed to keep the learners in the schools which is a safe environment for them,”

“As schools reopen, we encourage the government to support the schools by providing washing facility and pay teachers incentives so that all conditions are favourable for teachers in order for learning to go on smoothly,” the Headteacher said.

The deputy head teacher for administration added that health measures for containing the spread of the coronavirus have been put in place in order to safe guard the students.

“We have put in place theCovid-19 protocols in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. I think from today onwards, we shall have the provisions of hand washing and sanitizers. The schools were disinfected when the senior four candidates resumed and we have received some equipment and we shall be in preparation to disinfect it so that when all the learners come, it will be safe for them,”he said.

Mr. Emmanuel said teachers may face challengesof feeding, payment of teachers’ salaries and procurement of scholastic materials.

He called on the parents and NGOs to intervene and fill the gaps to ensure learning is sustained.

“The situation is not good for teachers. Most of them have gone in search of greener pastures. Schools are re-opened at a very difficult situation where there are going to be many challenges including feeding, salaries and procurement of scholastic materials for starting,” Mr. Emmanuel explained.