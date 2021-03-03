Schools reopen for semi-candidates

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

1st of March 2021 marked the reopening of school for the semi candidates’ class (Primary 7) in Uganda. schools in refugee camps have expressed readiness toresume learning.

Addressing parents ahead of the reopening of the semi-candidate’s class, Rhino refugee camp Terego district last week, Onen Alfred the Head Teacher of Ofua primary school said they are more than ready to receive the learners.

Onen disclosed thatparents are urged to provide face masks for the children.

He further stated that UNHCR is ready to give school materials as learners report for studiesthis month.

Mr. Onen said the role of the parents is to mobilize all the learners in the community and monitor them to ensure that they reach school centres as expected.

He said interviews were already done with learners going to primary six class.

Onen added thatmost parents don’t monitor their children in the school which make it hard for the teachers to control the pupils saying sometimes learners loitered in the market centres and nearby bushes only waitingto go home.

The Pupils will be paying UGsh 80,000 as for first term, second term UGsh70,000 and third term UGsh70,000 according to school authorities.

Mawa James the Head Teacher of Royal International School said preventive measures have been put in place to ensure learners are protected fromcovid-19.

He told learners to report to school carrying face masks as they have placed hand washing facilitiesin every pointat the school.

Mr. Mawa said for social distance, they have copious space and enough class rooms for social distance.

However, Abdullah Wani urged parents to push school administration to disseminate the message in all the churches so that all parents should be aware and send their children to school.