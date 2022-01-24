Schoolgirls trained on early marriage, sexual reproductive health

By Baraka John

At least Fifty-two school girls and forty young mothers over the weekend completed a four-day training awareness on the impact of early child marriage, hygiene practice, and dangers of pregnancy among school girls in Yambio western Equatoria state.

The four days training was conducted by Women Relief Organization

Ms. Sharon Evelyn, the Coordinator for Women Men Relief Organization in Yambio. She said the program basically aims to educate both schoolgirls and young mothers on the importance of child marriage, sexual, reproductive health and rights.

“According to a report every year, an estimated 21 million girls aged 15, to 19 get impregnated in developing Countries. Approximately 16 million girls aged 15 to 19 give birth every year”. Evelyn noted

Meanwhile, Cicilia Anigunde the State minister for gender in Western Equatoria during the opening of the awareness training said “Child marriage is supported by harmful gender norms and discrimination against girls and women. The desire to control female sexuality and preserve virginity before marriage is often one of the main motivating factors behind parents’ decision to marry off their daughters at an early age.

She added that her Ministry’s readiness to fight early marriage and teenage pregnancy in the State, especially among school girls.

Some of the participants to the training applauded women’s relief organization for the initiative which they said had positively helped them to learn new lessons in regards to child marriage, sexual reproductive health and rights.

Mbembe Hozana Rukokau a student at Bishop Abangite, said the training would benefit her in maintaining her hygiene and avoiding early pregnancy while schooling. “We learn about hygiene the general cleaning of the body and environment, we also learn about components of sexual health and girls’ menstruation cycle. So we are really well equipped with knowledge of health-related issues”. Hozana stated

Miuka umere Marcela Angelo, a student at Kings College in Yambio, said after acquiring the knowledge, is now able to prevent herself against early pregnancy, something she did not know before. “I will take my time to educate my fellow schoolmates who haven’t attended this training to abstain from sex while schooling, I will also educate girls in my community to embrace education and stay away from early marriage”. Marcela said

At the end of the training, the participants were awarded certificates of attendance as ambassadors of change.

Women relief organization is a South Sudanese organization based in Juba, with its new branch in Yambio. It aims at conducting civic awareness to girls and young mothers on sexual and reproductive health and rights.