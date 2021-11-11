School trauma clubs trained on drug abuse in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least twenty school trauma club members from eight different primary and secondary schools are attending drug abuse and prevention in Yei River County of central Equatoria State.

The course targeted students, pupils and their teachers from the different secondary and primary schools.

The training was conducted by Yei Catholic Diocesan counselling centre a local faith base organization.

The training aimed to envision a sober and sound minded society and create awareness on the dangers of drug abuse.

Another objective was equipping the learners with knowledge to share information on drug abuse and its prevention.

Speaking during opening of the workshop, John Lemeri Program Manager mentioned that the training was an initiative of learners getting involved in drug abuse prevention.

“I call on all the teachers and learners to carryout awareness at schools on drug abuse and its dangers.This is a very important training on drug abuse and prevention because it will help school trauma clubs in Yei,”

He added that children and youths are involved in drug abuse, so teachers, you need to play a big role in carrying awareness on the dangers drug abuse to the school children and we guide our learners and community members.

Meanwhile Diocesan Counselling Centre Director Tom Poru Martine reveals that it is general concern to mitigate drug abuse.

He added different kinds of drugs are consumed in the country leading to high rate of crimes including early pregnancies, health complications and school dropouts.

“Our concern as DCC based on observation in the past few Years discovering that the drugs people consume have negative effects on the society especially now in Yei, if you move around you find people planting opium like ordinary drugs for consumption and every day you see young people moving naked on the streets and you ask yourself the root cause but we cannot rule out the consumption of drugs like marungi and opium and those consumed silently and that is why we took this initiative to form the trauma clubs in the schools.it is a global issue. We realized that some pupils and students left schools because of excessive consumption of drugs, “regrets Tom.

The two-day training draw 33 participants from Mahad, Christ the king, seventh day Adventist and Yei child protection primary schools and St Joseph, Immanuel model, Excel and Yei day secondary schools respectively.

The training was expected to conclude on Wednesday November 10th at Christ the King Parish hall.