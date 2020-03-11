jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
School children in Mangateen demand better learning environment

By Bullen Bala Alexander

At least five schools in Mangateen yesterday marched with banners with inscriptions advocating for better learning environment for every child in the country.

The march was mainly to raise awareness on the back-to-school learning campaign and the provision of better education facilities in the Protection of Civilian’s Sites.

They said it was the rights of every child to have education, and have every necessary rights and all the opportunities in order to associate with other people, to build a peaceful South Sudan.

“We need all these rights to be in position in individual child of South Sudan,” said Utong Riak, the representative of pupil from the Venus Star primary school.

The schools that participated in the march included Bright Academy primary school, Venus primary and secondary schools, DMI primary school, Future primary school, and Thore primary school.

Addressing students and pupils after the march, Michael Biphal Thot, the Executive Director of Active Citizen South Sudan said the purpose of the march was to create awareness among young people about basic human rights and make students to have peaceful coexistence with the IDPs.

“There are so many rights that are stipulated and placed in our country’s constitution and all of these rights are intended to protect each and every individual to do what she or she needs to do. Rights to education, rights to protection, rights to life and rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association and rights to learn.”

He said the yesterday’s campaign was particularly on rights of young people to education.

“Education is one key area of the focus for the young people and the ACSS is working to support young people in order for them to have access to basic human rights and these basic human rights give you all the opportunities in order to associate with other people,” he said.

He said it is because of lack of access to education, the children’s’ rights have always been violated.

“The reason why ACSS supported the campaign is for young people to claim their rights and know what they really need in their rights and avoid this kind of isolation where people still group themselves based on tribes.

Biphal said those rights were something that need to be well known to every individual, including children.

Joseph Majok, the Education Coordinator in Unity State Bentiu who attended the campaign said girls and boys have equal rights to go to school.

He appreciated the schools for organizing the campaign about education saying during the struggle many parents suffered a lot in order to see better future in their children.

“I am urging you to continue to campaign for the better education in this country and you must make sure that you exercise the rights you have freely.”

He said Mangateen has been the host of many and different IDPs in Juba.

“There is need to educate them about peaceful coexistence in the country. It is only through education that will make them to realize the importance of living together as brothers and sisters,” he said.

