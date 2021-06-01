SAY BIG NO TO EXTERNAL INFLUENCE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I did say before in this column that Africa must stand for their fellow Africa firmly and honestly. There is no way the whites will ever support what is black to be good to them. Sometimes l wonder if the UN and its many arms and organs were only created to deal with only the black-man. The UN Security Council sat and deliberated on the issue of this country. It is not the first time but all the results almost remain the same. They have renewed arm embargo and sanction to those they listed or perceived to be outside the context. Some of those being perceived by the UNSC as the bad one are the same who have been spending sleepless night to ensure peace was restored in the country for the good of the majority. How can they remain in the bad list and for how long? Even if we are considered fragile, there comes a time when our No should remain No. There is nothing the continent is lacking which includes the natural resources that have been illegally siphoned out of our reach by the same dancers in their tune to convince Africa that they were doing something good. One get fed-up on knowing that he/she was being taken for a ride. We are hoping for a different approach and behaviours for those we perceive to be our development partners but with little hope in the know-how. They are the same who do not have respect for humanity but always preaches the so called friendly doctrine. It is time we talk with one voice against cold war segregations and blind accusations of our leaders. We know and understand where the country has come from. We know and understand that even during the liberation struggle there were double edge agents recruited by the inner-most so called partners to betray the cause of the struggle. They tried and since the will and wish took the centre stage, they did not manage because of the unified liberation forces who had made up their minds to liberate the country. Even with resistance from within backed up with the colonials, the liberators managed to outdo them and bring in independence. This what has remained a thorn to the external players who do not want peace to settle amidst our people? It is not easy for them because they are scared of the unity taking shape in the country. They should be told that national issues cannot be left to people who do not think beyond the dining table. National issues are handled maturely by those with visions and plan of action. Not sell out who are making noise from their borrowed safety from the outside border of the country. A real me should be here to correct the wrongs from within if it is desirable not shouting from far and allowing to be used by the far external hands. There must be love for the country despite spirited speculations of how bad it is just because some people have to remain in their jobs at all the time.