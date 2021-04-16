Save your strength for tomorrow’s war

By Malek Arol Dhieu

Every state report contains killings and other war-like practices that continue lessening the importance of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. When the agreement was signed in 2018, it instilled a belief that rampant killings would immediately cease to allow survivors have appetites to reproduce without worries, but now, war and peace are indistinguishable. What has the government of South Sudan not done in order for peace to prevail? It has accepted to sign an agreement which any country on earth has never signed. Firstly, an agreement in which the president was told not to change any word, comma, apostrophe or full stop, and secondly, an agreement having 5 vice presidents and other accommodative ministries and positions. During the signing of the agreement, other factions refused to sign but the government did not fade up to leave them unsolicited for, it organized a peace process for them known as the Rome Declaration. Though one faction withdrew in the middle of the agreement, rumors are saying that it has difficulties within itself, and that, it is expected to rejoin soon as it finishes settling those difficulties. Your government, the R-TGoNU is committed to Revitalized Peace Agreement, and if it happens that there are enemies of peace who are umbrellaless so as to create suspicion among signatories to the agreement to disagree and go back to the bush, then they are doing an also-ran activity for which they will regret sooner rather than later. Road ambushes in Equatoria region and assassinations of innocent souls such as children and women in Bahr El Ghazal region plus an abduction of women and children in Upper Nile region are not only major crimes against the law but also against God, and that, a perpetrator doing any of the aforesaid crimes receives both earthly and heavenly punishments. Why do we fight as if today is the deadline for all wars on earth? Are we not tired of the two fatal wars we fought in 2013 and 2016 respectively? Why can’t we save the little strength left for tomorrow’s war? Blamed is not the government of South Sudan for such killings as it tries day and night to make sure peace is accepted by all South Sudanese, including the tribeless enemies of peace still living in the bush now. The R-TGoNU passes through the 64 tribes of South Sudan and if it happens that the main representatives of the 64 tribes are left out, then their cousins are taken, is that something bad for the government yearning for peace to do? Even the government already in peace does that as a normal political routine that takes place in the country. The scenario in which a woman was killed in front of her children is so tragic, very tragic in the psychiatric point of view that one or two children will have a psychiatric disorder in future as a result of the trauma they witnessed during murder of their mother. Enough is enough, the indefatigable power of South Sudan must intervene to touch the hearts of the enemies of peace to lay down their guns and join the R-TGoNU in peace embracement. The President was loud and clear when he called all the factions in the bush to join the peace process as the only remedy to the ongoing crises. If one closes his/her eyes and recalls how fast Juba City was growing, one can really regret for this setback, but be all rest assured that Juba is a city of emulators, as soon as the Revitalized Agreement finds itself in the heart of every South Sudanese, both development and population will multiply exponentially. As the article concludes, there are too many wars ahead of South Sudan, both internal and external, what is so sweet about this war that it is fought even when we have peace at hand? Save your strength for tomorrow’s war.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengarolditgmail.com