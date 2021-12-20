SANTA CLAUS IS SICK THIS YEAR

By Ngor Khot Garang [Guest]

Santa is an imaginary figure that is said to bring presents to children on the night before Christmas day.Conventionally, it’s pictured as a jolly old man with long white beard and red clothes. Children love this man and they expect him to bring gifts once every year. What kids don’t know is that this man can go broke or even get sick before Christmas.

This is why they are called children.They don’t know how the outside world operates. As people are approaching Christmas, children will be expecting their parents to buy them gifts. You can’t tell a child that you are broke or you don’t have money to buy them gifts. They will never understand.

You need to tell them that the man who used to sell Christmas presents is sick and admitted in the hospital. What they will never understand is why it is this time when they needed gifts.

You can’t tell a kid that you have money for school fees and food only and no money for Christmas, they will cry until you buy them a gift. The only solution is to tell them that Santa is dead and will never resurrect.

The times are hard and the economy of the country is hurting. Most families are struggling to put food on the table for their children. If this time your husband or father fails to bring you Christmas gifts, don’t blame him because he is doing what is needful.

Christmas celebrations are for people who are financially well off and it is a one day event. What is important this time is not the birth of Jesus because it happened thousands of years ago.What is so crucial is how you will carry your family through this elusive voyage for the next coming years.

If you are a father, you need to struggle to put food on the table for your family as well as sending your children back to school next year. If you are a young person, don’t spend what somebody else sweated for. You need to get out of your comfort zone and learn how to suffer. You don’t have a future, you create that which you desire and it doesn’t come on a silver platter.

It comes with a prize. In the process, you are going to be injured, beaten and get down on your knees. This is the life we have. It doesn’t happen overnight. Let us work for a better tomorrow to celebrate our own achievements rather thanbirthdays.