Salaries of MPs and others

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

I am not complaining about the salaries of the members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA} but compared with the salaries of other civil servants working for government institutions.

According to the report published yesterday, the salaries of MPs are SSP 800,000 apart from other allowances they were getting. That is their right due to the nature of the work they are doing.

The issue is the gap between their money and the other government institutions. I don’t know whether the authorities compared their salaries with other departments. Yet, there is an economic crisis in the country, but at less the salaries of other people could be fair because they are sharing the same markets. There is no market for poor and rich people.

I know the issue of money is sensitive to be talked about; I wish they should increase the salaries of other civil servants or implement fair salaries in the country.

There were rumors that the salaries of civil servants were increased. But in an actual manner, nothing was done.

That is why people fight for their rights.

However, several people get the lowest salaries in government departments, for example, the salary of a driver is less than one thousand SSP. How can you think a person earn life with little money.

It is not easy to earn money but they do small businesses to help them support their family in the house.

.

Let peoples’ salaries also be improved, like the salaries of soldiers and others. Some of them became robbery at night because they are hungry, not get their salaries in time. Not only them but others are getting likewise poor salaries. The issue of corruption in the country could be because of poor salaries.

Therefore, authorities should adjust the salaries of civil servants and pay them in time. A person is to be recognized in the family and community because of their salary, if you have problems, you could get advance payment which is part of your salary.

Let the government review the salaries of civil servants in general so that it improves the condition of people.

May God bless us all.