Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
SALARIES-Loading for civil servants

By John Agok

The National Minister of Finance and Economic Planning has said that the civil servants would be paid their salaries before the Christmas and vowed to begin the coming Year on the right path.

AgakAchuilLual, the National Minister of Finance and Economic Planning that revealed this on Monday when meeting the Speaker of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), Jemma NunuKumba to brief her on the payment of civil servant salaries before the festive Christmas season.

 “It was my pleasure to brief Rt. Hon. Jemma NunuKumba, the Speaker of the Reconstituted Transitional Assembly (R-TNLA) as well as her Deputy PermenahAwerialAluong on the subject of paying civil Servant’s salaries before Christmas. As I told the Speaker, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning is Processing all of the remaining Civil Servant salaries, which will be disbursed as soon as possible. Our mission of delivering service to the people of South Sudan will allow us to begin the New Year on the right path,” the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Government employees often complain of going for several months without payment as the government delay the release of salaries described as ‘peanut’ for being too low.

In July, President SalvaKiir raised the salary of government employees by 100 per cent but the pay rise seemed to have not been implemented in states such as Western Equatoria and Jonglei which sparked protests by the state civil servants in the state capital, Bor on Monday.

Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro, the National Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development said his Ministry would investigate the grievances of civil servants in the states.

 “We are ready to form National Committee to investigate what happened to these states which have been reported with salary divergence,” he said in an interview yesterday.

