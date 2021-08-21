jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
News

Saddened Catholic Church buries slain nuns

By James Atem Kuir

The two Catholic nuns who were gunned down along Juba-Nimule Highway last week, were laid to rest in Rejaf yesterday as murderers remained at large.

Mary Daniel Abut and Regina Roba of the Sacred Heart of Jesus congregation of Juba Archdiocese were shot deadalong with three other passengers in an ambushas they were returning to Juba from Loa where they hadattended a Centenary celebration of ‘Our Lady of Assumption’ Parish.

The Vice President for Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga who accompanied the caskets of the sisters to Rejaf, about 15 Kilometers South of Juba City, condemned the killers of the Catholic nuns.

“These are innocent people, church people. Killing unarmed civilians is a cowardice act. We as government strongly condemn this in the strongest terms possible,” VP Igga lamented.

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Santo Loku Pio Doggale claimed that those criminals might not be brought to book at the end of the day.

“Don’t be deceived (by the government) that they will be arrested. They [government] will arbitrarily arrest and kill even those who are innocent and the real culprits will not be arrested at the end of the day! So,let us pray for our departed sisters and look to Jesus for for justice,” he added.

Roba was hailed from Yei Diocese in Central Equatoria and served as a nurse at Loa Parish of the Torit Diocese, Juba Sacred Heart Health Centre and Alshaba Children’s hospital in Juba. She also served in Wau as a tutor at the Catholic Health Training Institute.

Moreover, she was the head of the Usratuna Primary School which has more than a thousand students in Juba from 2006 to 2018.

