Friday, June 12th, 2020
Editorial

SAD AS IT IS, WE MUST DIE WHEN TIME COMES

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

It is sad to lose a human being whether known or not known to you. This is the sad news of the death of the out-going Burundi President now turned the late Pierre Nkurunziza who passed on, on Tuesday. Let his soul rest in peace. But this is not the issue at hand. What bogged me is how some foreign media houses reported his death. Some international media outlets aired and I quote, “An Africa President is dead” These were circulated throughout the world. Yes the late was an African and the President of Burundi ineed, a country in the African continent. My problem is the coined word and aired tone. This tone is a reflection of a racist. One cannot doubt this and reminds some of us who have the ability to see and analyze some particular issues to do with the hope that other brothers and sisters have come to understand what these international media houses are doing to the continent, although in most cases without reporting some happenings in Africa, their pockets would run dry. We are equal in the eyes of God and death through whatever cause does not select who is going to die the next minute.  I do not want to be convinced or be told what to expect if the obvious is so obvious. Human being should live with respect and dignity of their worth. Black, red or yellow the blood is the same. Therefore, it is self-defeating and cheating that someone should claim to be more superior than others. These are the same lots whom if not looting, took away the natural heritage of Africa and still have the racism guts on the continent.  This world will be a nice and good place to live in if each and every one respected one another. It is more heartening to live in a situation where freedom or expression and speech were guaranteed but where trivial and pettiness were discarded. The Burundi people are mourning their leader whose wife was earlier flown to Nairobi, Kenya after testing positive to the dreaded coronavirus. The unfortunate double doing in a family is enough to let the dead remain dead instead of other forces coming out with smear campaign aimed at giving negative picture not only for the late president, but for the whole of the continent and the people of Africa. I remembered what one of the leading scholars in this country told me sometime back and I quote, “ remain steadfast in articulating affairs of Africa. It is your home and the only one you have. Do not be swayed by carrots being dangled from the West because whatever it takes they will really not be with you. They will only use you and dump you at the end”.

