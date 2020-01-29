S. Sudanese teenager up for continental beauty contest

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

A six-year-old Vonve Blessing Isaac is representing South Sudan and battling with other seven contestants for the crown of Miss Little Africa.

The contest includes five-year-old Shance Joy Mwajuma from Kenya, Angella Nakasozi from Uganda, six- year-old Shalom Nimurungi of Uganda, Arisns Semakula, Enah Vicky Nalumansi, Ahim Kasirye, and Briana Lyn Dushime from Burndi, Daniella Ketra Nankanja, Amuge Daizy Mildred, Kanyana Abigail, Tendo Khole from Rwanda and Queen Rongorongo from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blessing has so far garnered three thousand and eighteen votes while Elizabeth Iman Akikoli is topping the list with fifteen thousand votes.

Majority of South Sudanese on social media platforms are appealing to each other to continue voting so that South Sudan can win the crown.

South Sudanese model aka Bang Zee believes Blessing will win if all South Sudanese online continue to vote.

“We are not doing badly on the votes but as the day draws closer I urge people to double up the voting so we can bring the crown home,” said Bang Zee.

Juba Eye, one of the blogs in the country also shared the links for the voting in order to encourage people to vote for the teenage beauty sensation.

Mantani of the Hardlife Avenue and his entire crew members shared the voting links with their fans to vote for the little girl.

A post on Blessing’s official Facebook page reveals that the event is geared towards educating children about their cultural diversity and heritage and grooming the next ambassadors to promote Africanisim.

The grand finale for the Little Miss Africa is happening on Sunday 2nd of February 2020 at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Kampala, Uganda.

You can vote for Blessing via the link https://pagevote.es/pageants/2231/contestants/12644