S. Sudanese Students in Kampala discuss roles in peacebuilding

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

South Sudan Students Union in Kampala met with the South Sudanese ambassador to Uganda Simon Duku Michael and discussed their roles in promoting peace in the country.

Daniel Deng Bona, president of South Sudan Students Union in Uganda expressed their readiness to ensure that strong unity among communities of South Sudan living in Uganda was achieved.

He said their role was to preach messages of peace and so as to create conducive environment for people to live.

Ambassador Duku briefed the students’ leaders on the political progress in South Sudan.

He asked them to use their network as students to preach messages of peace among refugees living in Uganda.