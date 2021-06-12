jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, June 13th, 2021
S. Sudanese caution to obey Covid-19 guidelines

By Martin Manyiel

A South Sudanese community leader in Uganda, Majak Peter Majak, chief Immigration counselor at South Sudanese Embassy in Kampala called on citizens to strictly follow the presidential directives without failure because of its serious implications, the SOPs narrated.

Chief Peter advised people to be careful by always wearing face masks and avoid crowded places. Chief further advised South Sudanese to fight COVID-19 by ensuring good feeding practices and balanced food. This would include continuous breastfeeding of children to end malnutrition and other body booster food stuff that could provide adequate protection from viruses.

Given the state of the nation address on Covid-19, Ugandan President last Sunday June 6, 2021 issued guidelines and standing orders as stipulated and shall be religiously obeyed as follows.

“No shops should be found open past the authorized time (5:30AM 7:00PM). Driving beyond your district boarders with or without your knowledge shall not be allowed from 10 to June 11, 2021 for the next 42 days according to Presidentialdirectives on fight against Covid 19 situation in Uganda. No barsshall be found operatingor just open either with or without drunkards because observing social distancing in the bars seem to be extremely impossible to respect because of the nature of customers state of minds where they are drunk.Cargo vehicles are allowed to moves normally but never allowed to carry passengers with in across district boarders.

 Boda-bodas services are allowed to work or carry one passenger but not beyond the authorized time 7PM.Any Ugandan or people living in Uganda foundwalking during curfew or without face masks shall be punished according to the law because she or he was having intention to spread the virus intentionally”.

