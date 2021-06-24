S. Sudanese advised to observing covid-19 lockdown

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

South Sudanese living in Uganda have been told to stay safe in Uganda without being victims of the law during Covid-19 lockdown.

Last week, Uganda government imposed 42 days lockdown to avert surging numbers of Coronavirus cases in Uganda.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, South Sudan Embassy Police Attaché Samuel Wani Michael, said that communities living in Uganda must religiously obey rules of lockdown.

“This time, itstarted with 42 days and the restrictions may be relaxed or more days would be added depending on the situation,” Wani said.

He advisedSouth Sudanese to stay at home and be safe.

“Yes, we know that staying at home is boring but it is safer than adding more problems to ourselves, “he added.

“In the near future as the situation calm down and those seeking to go back home, will be arranged as the Embassy did it earlier during first lockdown in 2020 for South Sudanese nationals who intended to leave. Theywill come to Embassy in Kampala and shall be given information they need in regard to their traveling guidelines on traveler’s costs”, he explained.