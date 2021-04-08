S. Sudan Women team facesEthiopian counterpart on Saturday

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has announced that their national senior women’s national team will play two international friendly games against hosts Ethiopia.

South Sudan Women team coach Shilene Booysen told media during the briefing that, Bright Starlets will face Ethiopian team ever in a friendly match to kick start on Saturday.

Under the watchful eyes of new coach Shilene Booysen, the South Sudan team, Bright Starlets will face the Ethiopian women’s team in the first match on April 10th before the second match three days later.

“I’m really excited to bring all these players together from different regions, backgrounds, abilities and to see how we can grow as a team,” said Booysen.

The team was expected to start training on April 4th for 5-days under a strict COVID-19 guidelines before traveling to Addis Ababa. Booysen has selected players who have been outstanding in the ongoing South Sudan National Women’s League.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Anna Hure Jinho (Torit Women), Khalda Hassan (Juba Super Stars), Sandra Andrew Leon (Wau Women)

Defenders: Dorka Geroald (Juba Super Stars), Natalia Taban (Wau Women), Ajieth Talang Jolly (Aweil Women), Filda Amadrio (Juba Super Stars), Jessica Modong (Yei Women), Asienjo Joia Joseph (Torit Women)

Midfielders: Amy Lasu (Juba Super Stars), Chiang Thomas Manyol (Bentiu United), Suzi Micheal (Juba Super Stars), Cecilia Akello Peter (Torit Women), Mary Dawa Marko (Yei Women), Moreen Mokunga (Yei Women), Abass Apayi Hatima (Yei Women), Abass Apayi Hatima (Yei Women), Yusirah Abdallah (Yei Women)

Forwards: Esther Luis (Juba Super Stars), Ester Kide Kute (Torit Women), Gloria Francis (Juba Super Stars), Nyibol Bol Makuei (Aweil Women), Mary Anger (Yei Women), Jacinta Goves (Yambio Women), Adut Deborah (Yei Women), Aqueer Wol Deng (Kuajok Women)