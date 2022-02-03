S. Sudan, Uganda to discuss water cooperation

By Emelda Siama John

The Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Manawa Peter Gatkuothhas discussed bilateral water cooperation with his Ugandan counterpart,Sam Cheptorisin the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Gatkuoth who is also the chair of the Nile Basin’s Council of Ministers,travelled to Kampala on Sunday on a two-day state visitanddiscussed bilateral water ties with Uganda’s Minister of Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, according to a statement on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Water Resource and Irrigation.

MrGatkuothalso metofficials in the secretariat of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI)in Entebbe and discussed ways forward in the running affairs of NBI.

The Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) is an intergovernmental partnership of 10 Nile Basin countries, namely Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, The Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Eritrea participates as an observer.

MrGatkuothtook over the rotating chair of NBI from Dr. Jeanne d’ArcMujawamariya, Rwanda’s Minister of Environment duringthe 29th Nile Council of Ministers (Nile-COM) summit hosted on November 26, 2021in Juba.

The regional intergovernmental partnership, NBI seeks to develop the River Nile in a cooperative manner, share substantial socio-economic benefits and promote regional peace and security among member states.