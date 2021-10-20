S. Sudan, Turkishgov’t to establish international schools

By William Madouk Garang

The National Ministry of General Education & Instruction and Turkish Embassy in South Sudan have geared up to establish primary and secondary international schools in the country to offer learning opportunity and eradicate illiteracy in the country.

The project that would be initiated by Turkish Maarif Foundation {TMF}known as‘Türkiye Maarif Vakfı’would not only equip the students with knowledge but would also create job opportunities for the teachers.

This was revealed in a joint meeting organized by the national Ministry of General Education & Instruction which was also attended by the Turkish head of mission to South Sudan as well as delegations from Turkish Maarif Foundation and among others.

The meeting also touched the areas of cooperation such as capacity building to the teachers, and exchange program with TMF to conduct training of trainers to the teachers as well.

Speaking to the media yesterday, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng Achuil said that the meeting was fruitful and they had discussed the areas of cooperation and the establishment of international schools and wouldcome into effect after the signing of memo.

“We also talk about establishment of international schools here in Juba and later on it will go to other region which is very important.Theinput of international schools in South Sudan is a key,” Achuil said.

“We will try our level best to facilitate the team of‘TMF’ to be able to establish schools because they are doing {project} of international schools in other countries in Africa,” she added.

She also appreciated the government of Turkey for unconditional support to government and people of South Sudan for giving fully funded scholarshipto students yearly.

The Turkish envoy to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf said that they were ready to commence work immediately if the authorities agreed to sign memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“We have talked about MOU and this is a framework agreement if it succeed and gotfinalized our cooperation will be more improved and diversified,” Mutaf said.

“The (TMF) have all the resources, they like to invest in this sector as soon as possible. So, if we got a green light from the South Sudanese authorities in short time, they (TMF) will be able to start their operation in South Sudan,” he added. The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) has become a vital worldwide education brand in the few years since its establishment. The organization is now active in 43 countries with about 332 schools and dormitories, from simple education to centers and up to universities that cater approximately 38,846