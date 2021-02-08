S. Sudan to receive Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX

By James AtemKuir

South Sudan will receive 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccinesfrom COVAX facility from UK at the end of February.

COVAX, which stands forCOVID-19 Vaccines Global Access is a global effort to ensure rapid and equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the most vulnerable groups across the world.

The initiative is led by (Gavi) the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.

According to Dr. John Rumunu, the Director General for preventive health services at the Ministry of health, the vaccine consignment will be delivered to the country as early as the end of this month.

“I’m happy to inform you that we have met all the requirements we have received information from COVAX that there are 864,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which has been allocated to South Sudan,” Rumunu said.

“We will be able to receive these consignments latest at the end of February,” he added.

South Sudan started applying for the vaccine in December last year and completed its application late last month.

Dr. Rumunu said priority groups comprising of frontline healthcare workers, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers among others will be the first to receive the vaccines.

South Sudan went into second partial lockdown last week after surges in the number of daily cases of the deadly virus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 made facemasks wearing mandatory and slapped bans on social gatherings, businesses that attract crowds and limited public transports to carry at least half-capacity.

As of 7th February, there were 4,492 confirmed cases of the virus in the country with 66 deaths and 3,692 recoveries.