S. Sudan to receive 191000 Covid-19 doses

By RofinaTeteng

South Sudan will on Monday receive 59000 and 132000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from COVAX facility and the African Unionrespectively.

Dr. Richard Lako,the Covid-19 Incident Manager announced the development during the weekly press briefing yesterday.

He said the first vaccine shipment of 132000 doses from the global vaccine sharing scheme (COVAX) will be delivered to the country on Thursday while 59000 doses donated by AU will be received today.

“The good news is that we have received communication from Gavithat the first shipment of the doses to South Sudan will be here by Thursday which is 25th. And this will amount to 132000 doses as the first shipment of 3% we are supposed to get off the 20%,” he said.

“We got another communication from African Union, they have also written to us that tomorrow, Monday they will be deploying the 59000 doses that they promised,” he said.

Dr. Lako said the priority group to receive the jab first will be those with underlying health risks and frontline health workers as well as those aged 65 years and above among others.