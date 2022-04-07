S. Sudan to host the assembly of Great Lakes Region

By Yiep Joseph

The Great Lakes Region in their session in Nairobi endorsed South Sudan to host the next plenary assembly of the great lakes region next year.

This came up during the ordinary session of the plenary Assembly of the forum of parliament of member states of the International Conference of the great lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) for 2022 that commenced on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event that kicked off in Nairobi, Kenya brought together fourteen (14) great lakes member states, these include South Sudan, Angola, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Central African Republic, Congo, Rwanda, among others for the great lakes region together to discuss issues encompassing peace, security and humanitarians situation in the great lakes region.

The discussion was proposed by Angola, seconded by Congo, and supported by most of the countries that attended the event.

Last week, South Sudan dispersed a team comprising eleven delegates headed by Oyet Nathaniel Pierino, the First Deputy Speaker of Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly R-TNLA to attend the event in Nairobi.

One of the delegates confirmed to the Juba monitor that the region endorsed South Sudan to host the next event expected to take place next year

“The region endorsed South Sudan unopposed to host the next plenary Assembly of the Great Lakes Region to be held in Juba next year, thanked Angola which proposed and Congo which seconded, among other countries which supported,” said the delegate.

He appreciated all the African Nations which endorsed South Sudan, citing that this is great solidarity of the region to the young nation.