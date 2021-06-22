S. Sudan to celebrate International Olympic Day in Juba

By John Agok

The National Olympic Committee in collaboration with International Olympic Committee (IOC) would on Wednesday 23rd June 21, 2021 celebrate Olympic Day in Nimera Talata Juba, and the Vice President for Gender, Youth and Sport cluster will grace the event where she is expected to announce 30 days count-down to Tokyo 2020.

The Organizing chairperson Rebecca Joshua told journalists on Monday during the press conference that, this annual sports event featuring competitions will be commemorated under the theme of this year, History and Significance: Stay Healthy, Stay Active. It focuses on reflections on the history of the Olympic Movement which was founded in 1894. The first World event under the modern International Olympic Committee (IOC) was in 1948 which aimed at promoting participation in sports across the World.

“OnWednesday, the public shall witness colorful features of our young people representing ten federations (Olympic and Paralympic) at 3:00 pm in Nimra Talata Basketball stadium”, She said.

Joshua confirmed that, Vice President Mama Nyadeng De Mabior will grace the event alongside Ambassador Naohiro Tsutsumi of Japan to South Sudan.

“The occasion will be limited 200 participants only due strict measures of Covid-19 Protocol. This is the second year we are commemorating the Olympic Day under COCID-19 Pandemic”, she added.

However, Dr. Tong Chor Malek the Secretary General assured readiness to Tokyo2020 Olympic despite the approval of two to three athletes for South Sudan to participate for Olympic.

“We are still waiting approval of our two to three athletes that will participate in the tournament. One male and one female and the flag carrier”, he underscored.

Dr. Tong said the Ministry of Finance has yet approved the budget to pay hotels accommodation in Tokyo and clear air tickets for VIP delegations.

“Although our Ministry of Finance has yet approved the budget, still we have universal qualification that, will take government delegation lead by Vice President to Tokyo Japan”, he added.