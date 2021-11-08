S. Sudan, Tanzania to establish tourism attractions

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Government in collaboration with the Republic of Tanzania plan to establish wildlife and tourism conservation in the country.

This came when the Minister of wildlife and tourism Rizik Hassan Zakaria presented this in the Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired by President Salva Kiir last week.

Addressing the media, the Minister of Information, Telecommunication and postal service who is also the government Spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth said that the cabinet welcomed the agreement passed by the minister of Wild life and tourism conservation to be implemented in South Sudan.

“We have listened to wild life conservation Minister, honorable Zachariah and his report was concerning his visit to Arusha which was conducted in October 2021 in Tanzania, “he said.

Lueth added that the Minister had side meetings during his visit to Arusha which resulted into recommendation on the establishment of Wildlife in the Country.

“Beside his attendance, he also had some other side meetings with some of the people who have interest specially the secretary general of the east African region and he appreciated the participation and the people there were impressed with their present and made a lot of recommendations on the establishment of the wild life and tourism since South Sudan is a potential country so, the cabinet appreciated the report and passed it accordingly, “Lueth added.