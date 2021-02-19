S. Sudan student off to India for Petroleum Engineering course
Indian Amb S.D. Moorthy handed over the flight ticket, admission letter and visa to Mr. Juma Dhieu Thep John to puruse B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering course in Assam, India. The 4 years engineering course is under ICCR scholarship of Government of India which is fully sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi. Mr. Juma thanked Indian Government for considering him to pursue this highly valuable course which will immensely help to South Sudan as it lacks many petroleum engineers. AmbMoorthy has handed over the admission letter, air ticket and visa to Mr. AjakAlier Mach to pursue Civil Engineering course in Gujarat, India. He is also selected under ICCR scholarship programme