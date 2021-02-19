S. Sudan student off to India for Petroleum Engineering course

By Mabor Riak Magok Six Covid-19 patients on Tuesday escaped from Yirol Hospital, authorities at the Health Centre said. According to the report from the hospital, two cases were confirmed on Tuesday bringing the total to 46, while one escapee died on Wednesday as the relatives tried to seek for traditionaltreatment in the village. “There are three reasons which made these people with Coronavirus escape. One is denial to leave the hospital. Secondly, those tested positive the fear stigma because it has become like HIV,” said Dr.JohnMabor. He said out...