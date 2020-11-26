S. Sudan still good in performance despite loss against Kenya-FIBA

By John Agok, Courtesy of Nairobi News

South Sudan Basketball Federation has been doing well in the ongoing invitational Tournament for FIBA Afro Basketball 2021 Pre- Qualifiers despite their loss against Kenya by 68-74 match played at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

It is now roared to the third straight century as Tanzania’s six-man stun Eritrea and Kenya brush off Somalia on Day 3 of the FIBA Afro Basketball 2021 Group D Pre-qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium. Both Kenya and South Sudan extended their winning streaks to 3-0 each.

However, South Sudan dismantled Burundi 100-59 to maintain their unbeaten run in the championship. They recorded their third straight century in a row in this championship.

“According to Nairobi News, it was South Sudan’s best performance in the tournament so far.”

The winners were set on sail by a three pointer from play-maker Teny Puot and they costed to a 21-15 first quarter edge against the helpless Burundians.

They were up 26-14 in the second quarter and rolled up another 22-17 cushion in the third quarter before rampaging to a 31-13 edge in the decisive stanza.

The stylish Puot was the darling of the crowd bagging tournament hitting 33 points and seven rebounds while Mathiang Mou hit 16 and Deng Mayot had 14.

In the second stanza, they continued to cause havoc with towering Deng Mayot, Mou Mathiang and Puondak Makuel dominating at both ends of the floor.

Burundians Njimbere Guibert scored 16 points and another 13 came from Jean Hakiziumana.

“Until we shall have played all our opponents, we shall then know whether we are favorites or not. We will take one game at a time,” said Coach Ajuok Deng.

Tanzania v Eritrea (101-66)

Tanzania playing with only 6 players humiliated Eritrea 101-66. The Eritreans started well taking an early lead but things changed dramatically.

Ali Mohammed lifted Tanzania with 29 points and Eric Jon scored 18. The Eritreans were led by Aron Zekarias who had 14 while Bilal Abdudalem and Abiel Zeru sunk 22 each.

“I knew from our training early that morning that we will win because we were shooting well. What I asked them to do was cut down on the fouls,” said Coach Alfred Ngalaliji.

Distraught Eritrean tactician noted, “My players were all exited even before the game started. Another wrong doing was the performance of star player Israel Mulugeta.”

Kenya v Somalia (102-77)

Somalia posed all sort of problems in the first quarter but were knocked down 102-77 by Kenya Morans.

South Sudan’s Basket Ball President Mr. Luol Deng was present during the match played in Kenya.