S. Sudan secures deputy chair of East African Student Union

By John Agok

South Sudanese has been elected the vice president of the East African Student Union last week in the just concluded exercise held in Arusha Tanzanian.

Mr. Michael Makor Manut Chol become the Vice President of the Union in a hotly contested election. Makor is the current chairperson of the South Sudan General Student Union (SSGSU).

Speaking to Juba Monitor Newspaper Makor revealed that, he was given a ticket to fly to Arusha Tanzania on 15th October, but unfortunately he could not due to Covid -19 restriction and other engagements. He said that he attended the swearing in ceremony virtually on Zoom.

Makor also dismissed the allegations surrounding controversy of his position as the Vice President through the petition from some South Sudan student delegates in East Africa.

“I am here to clarify some allegations, especially a misleading article published in the Newspaper. I am eligible vice president for East Africa Student Union. These rumors are mere propaganda and unfounded information concocted by some elements who are against my position as the Chairperson of Student Union in South Sudan”, he said.

He emphasized the importance of a South Sudanese securing the position of Vice President rather than creating confusion that painted bad picture on the country.

“I secured this position for South Sudan and I will still relinquish this position to another South Sudanese student leader in the future. Why are people painting bad pictures on South Sudan in the name of targeting me”, he added.

Makor also confirmed that, he was in communication with East African Student Union executive regarding the rumors andwas assured that a statement would be release soon by executive dismissing such surrounding rumors.

“I communicated with East Africa Student Union Secretary recently and he assured me that they are going to issue a statement soon in rejecting such rumors going on there. The secretary told me that, they are not happy with rumors of his suspension”, he concluded.

Makor has faced multiple criticisms in both positions as the Chairperson of South Sudan General Student Union and as the Vice President of East African Student Union.