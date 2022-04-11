S. Sudan Red Cross football team crowned champion

The Olive tree is one of the most beloved and sacred of trees. It is known as the tree of life and has its place firmly rooted in ancient Greek mythology going back as early as the fifth century. Traditionally, the olive tree is a symbol of peace and friendship. It is first mentioned in Scripture when the dove returned to Noah's ark carrying an olive branch in its beak (Gen. 8:11). The olive branch has been a symbol of “peace” to the world, and we often hear the expression,...