Monday, April 11th, 2022
Cover Story

S. Sudan Red Cross football team crowned champion

By Wek Atak Kajang
South Sudan Red Cross Football team over the weekend crowned league tournament that was organized by Star Pharmaceutical.
The League brought together players from different organizations and companies to interact and play together under the theme “Share life, Give Blood”
On Friday, South Sudan Red Cross team beat the Zain team by three goals to zero.
Dr. Akuei Benjamin Baaksaid that the proposal of the match was to bring people together
“We expect that sport will continue to advance social reform and increase cultural acceptance by providing a common platform to bring us together in the year ahead,”
In 2019, South Sudan Red Cross has crowned the winner corporate league.

