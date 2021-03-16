S. Sudan Network elected female coordinator

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

The Network of South Sudan Civil Society Organizations operating in Uganda known as (NoSSCOU) gathered together in Kampala on 14 March 2021 under the theme “Collectively working for a better South Sudan.”To elect leaders as term of office came to end last year but due to pandemic the election was delayed for situation to normalize for election to be held safely.

The network decisively elected female coordinator to lead the network for the first time in the history of (NoSSCOU)which was always led by male coordinators since its inception six (6) years ago here in Kampala by network member organizations which were as well voters.

Speaking to voters after assuming powers in officeMs. Mary Ajwok Valentino called on South Sudanese leaders of refugee led organizations to reposition themselves for working for peace and unity.

She challenged the outgoing leadership to always give their support and experience for current leadership to success and expectations of refugee and eventually reaching out to country’sleadership.

Deputy SecretaryGeneralNyawalManyangGatwich who garnered 13 votes beating her challenger Mr.GatnyangRiak who got 7 votes conceded the defeat and pledged to support network for the progress of unity of the people.

The outgoing network coordinator KuolArouKuolwelcomed member organizationsthat subscribed to network by offering thanks and appreciation to the outgoing leadership of NoSSCOU from 2020 to 2021 congratulations to you all.

KuolArouKuol urged incoming leaders to encourage the culture of working together for the betterment of South Sudanese people living in Uganda and possibly back home in the country.Arou made commitment as former coordinator to be always available when his support was needed particularly when lobbying for funding from NGOs for example, Oxfam as major funding partner and other refugee support organizations locally and nationally.

The eligible voters were twenty (20) representing member organizationsmeanwhile,the positions were unanimously unopposed except for deputy secretary general position which washighly contested between man and Lady who beaten man by 13 votes however, deputy was also a woman unopposed giving women’s leadership kudos from members of the network in Uganda.

The 2021 leadership narrative of South Sudan Civil Society Organizations in Uganda will completely change because women took all senior positions including secretary for finance women, network coordinator the highest top leadership was taken by women, deputy coordinator women and finally deputy secretary general women.