S. Sudan MPs’ grieved over the demise of   Ugandan parliamentary speaker

By Ochan David

South Sudan members of parliament, with deep sorrows, were grieved with the demise of Jacob Oulanya, one of the East African prominent figures at the legislature.

Oulanya’s death surprised and shocked the whole of South Sudan since he was known of his leadership legacy through his industrious contribution towards helping parliament across the East African Countries.

Speaking before the funeral scope, Hon. Aber Beatrice Samson, South Sudan honorable member representing Magwi County said that Oulanya was vividly known for being an eloquent trainer on parliamentary proceedings and parliamentary service commission as well as his love for the African cultures and pan Africanism.

She said that the late trained most members of the South Sudan Parliamentary Service Commission on parliamentary procedures.

“Late Jacob has trained members of South Sudan parliament on how to operationalized parliamentary service commission and parliamentary procedures, he often dances what is known as the Acholi bola after the training session,” she said.

Furthermore, she reiterated that a flourishing South Sudanese parliament was Oulanya’s top quest for the people of South Sudan which was also extended to states parliaments including Western Equatoria and Central Equatoria.

However, Aber added that the late was one of the most progressive, intelligent, charismatic, and inspiring leaders who emerged from the Acholi region of Northern Uganda, an agricultural economist, lawyer and served as the deputy speaker of 2006-2016 under Rebecca Kadaga before defeating her in party nomination on 24 May 2021 to become speaker of the 11 parliaments.

