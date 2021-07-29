S. Sudan, Kenya to battle for third place today

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan and Kenya would face each other for the third place at Council for East and Central Africa Football Association, Cecafa U-23.

South Sudan missed the chance of going to the Cecafa U-23 final after they were edged one nil by Tanzania in a semifinal on Tuesday in Ethiopia while their opponents Kenya were knocked out of the Cecafa U23 Cup after falling 4-2 to Burundi on post-match penalties.

Burundi netted all their spot-kicks while Kenya lost two and were eliminated from the annual competition.

The two semi-finalists played each other in group stages where South Sudan were crushed 2-0 by Kenya only for the South Sudan Bright Stars to advance through as best losers when they routed Djibouti by the same margin.

Victor Lawrence Lual, the SSFA Secretary General confirmed that the boys would be battling for the third place today.

“Yes, after the defeat in semis, they are expected to compete for third place and they will face the Kenyan side again,” SG Mr. Lawrence revealed to Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview.

South Sudan would be aiming at revenging the loss they suffered against Kenya. In a related development, Tanzania and Burundi would clash in the final of Cecafa U-23. Tanzania made it to the final after claiming a 1-0 win over South Sudan in an early kick-off.

Their goal came in the 64th minute after South Sudan conceded a foul in the danger zone and Naftal Kevin Nashon stepped up. His effort was deflected into the net and it happened to be the winning goal.

The East Africans started their campaign with a 1-0 win over the guest side, the Democratic Republic of Congo before drawing 1-1 with Uganda to make it to the last four.

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen welcomed the win but went on to concede it. “I am happy that we are through to the final. But South Sudan gave us a very tough time and it was a tough semi-final match.”