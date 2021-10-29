S. SUDAN-Ethiopia to open border

By William Madouk Garang

South Sudan government through the Directorate of Nationality, Passport and Immigration with Ethiopian Embassy to are gearing up to open the border between Juba and Addis Ababa to boost trade among the two countries.

This was revealed yesterday in a join meeting between Director-General Lt. Gen. Atem Marol Biar and Ethiopian Envoy to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi Abdullahi.

Speaking to journalists, Lt. Gen. Atem said that they had already opened the border in Pagak and they had a plan to open two other border points soon.

“With my Ethiopian counterpart we have opened Pagak and are planning to open two other boarder points,

We want our people from the two countries to benefit from this movement and to cooperate together in all areas,” he added.

He also added that the registration they were doing for foreigners is to help them collect the data, organize and guide them.

Atem further explained that with recording they were now able to identify the areas and type of businesses foreigners were involved in.

“We do this because if there is a criminal activities we can identify the people that is the main reason we are doing this registration,” he explained.

“With registration we can now identify most of the aliens we know now the areas Ugandan are staying in, the business Ethiopian are doing, and Somalis, among others” he added.