S. Sudan, Ethiopia agree on fish production trade

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on fish production trade to enhance equitable economic growth and promoting sustainable fisheries in the East Africa, Southern Africa region and Indian Ocean region.

On Tuesday, Inter governmental Authority on Development draft Baro-Akobo Sobat Basin fisheries Integrated Management Plan (IMP) and Consultative meeting on Establishment of Bilateral Fisheries Management Forum held two- day workshop as part of the ECO FISH programme. The Contribution of Sustainable Fisheries to the Blue Economy of Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region (ES-SA-IO) ECO FISH is financed by the 11th EDF Cross-Regional Initiative.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Undersecretary Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Makuei Malual Koang said that fisheries is supporting the livelihood of population here in South Sudan.

“I believe that the project is focusing on this area, is really good. I think it will support the livelihood of those fisheries communities which are in those areas,” Koang said.

He added that the project wouldlead to change in the standard of livingfor those communities long the area.

At the same time, IGAD Head of Mission to South Sudan Aleu Garang said that the project is to support sustainable utilization development and management of two Trans- boundary basins fisheries of Baro-Akobo Sobat river Basin between Ethiopia and South Sudan and Lake Turkana basin.

“The plan today is to adopt a document which talks about management and utilization sharing information.We would like to empower the communities to be able to utilizes opportunity and get empower production of fish market,”

He added that this opportunity woul dbe able to help utilizing huge resources of fish that we have and make market for sustainable and to boost livelihood.

IGAD isthe one implementing Regional Economic Community for the ECOFISH Programme. It has been awarded a 3-year project grant from the EU-funded ECOFISH programme as part of the Support to Sustainable Utilization, Development and Management of Two Basins Fisheries of Baro-Akobo-Sobat River Basin (BASRB) shared between Ethiopia and South Sudan, and Lake Turkana shared between Ethiopia and Kenya. The objective of the IGAD project is to develop gender-responsive and climate-smart sustainable utilization of fisheries resources, and foster use of fisheries for building of resilience and bolstering of food and nutrition security and local economies especially for the fishing and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) communities in the two basins.

He added that IGAD adopt and establish basin-wide fisheries co-management system for each of the two basins with the needed collaboration and communication arrangements among key stakeholders for sustainable fisheries exploitation, equitable access to fisheries resources, and efficient fisheries utilization. Also, IGAD support to climate smart, gender responsive, socio-economically equitable, and ecologically sustainable fisheries development and management for each of the two basins, this would include provision of support to the fishing communities and fisheries managers in each of two basins to facilitate their active participation and engagement in fisheries management. The draft integrated fisheries management plans for both basins would be updated and implemented to introduce the project to national stakeholders in South Sudan. To renew the co-management Plan and adopt it, discuss on the bilateral between Ethiopia and South Sudan forum establishment processes and review the project activities plan based on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The two days’ workshop would bring together different experts from various sector includingrepresentatives from Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, State Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Central Equatoria State, relevant County Fishery Officers, Fishers Research offices, Universities and others.