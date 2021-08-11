S. Sudan, DRC discuss border security

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei.

Authorities in Morobo County of Central Equatoria State and Authorities in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday discussed major security stabilization between Morobo County and Ituri province to improve the bilateral relationship, harmony and to encourage social cohesion in the two Countries.

Speaking to Juba Monitoryesterday, Morobo County Commissioner, Joseph Mawa John said that the cross-border meeting was attended by Rene Ilume, DRC ambassador to South Sudan and both Morobo and Ituri provinces paramount chiefs and security personnel.

“Themeeting has resolved to have regular cross border meetings that will bring together the two counterparts,” John said.

He added that the bilateral agreement would enhance free movement of citizens and goods within the two countries and boost the economic situation.

He reiterated that hisCounty would implement the initiative of the Central Equatoria State government on security stabilization, social justice and development

“Currently, there is a renovation of schools and markets in Morobo and that security situation is relatively calm. There isfree movement of the citizens of the county and return of refugees from camps in the two neighbouring countries.Wereceive returnees on daily basis coming from the refugee camps in Uganda and Congo because of the relative peace,” John added.

The government official encouraged citizens to seriously embark on agriculture to boost the economy and avoid starvation.

He said that Morobo County had two thousand five hundred fifty (2500) returnees who voluntarily returned to the county in the month of July but lacked support.